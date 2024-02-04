Critical Comparison: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, meaning that its share price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Heyu Biological Technology alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 348.59 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Tivic Health Systems $1.84 million 1.00 -$10.10 million ($42.48) -0.03

Profitability

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivic Health Systems.

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Tivic Health Systems -672.78% -185.91% -134.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Tivic Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Tivic Health Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Tivic Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-invasive bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal congestion pains. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.