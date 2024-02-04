StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $392.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.84). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $126.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

