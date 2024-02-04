Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 over the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

