CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.87.

NYSE CF opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

