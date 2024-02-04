LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $9.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,624,000 after acquiring an additional 580,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 397,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 14.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

