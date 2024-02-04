Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463 in the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 154.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 655,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 190,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

