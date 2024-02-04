eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Get eBay alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.