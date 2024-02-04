Nomura Downgrades Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) to Neutral

Nomura cut shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE TM opened at $202.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $132.35 and a 52-week high of $202.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

