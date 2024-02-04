StockNews.com Downgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

AWI stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,711,000 after acquiring an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,622,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

