Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $117.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Qorvo Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

