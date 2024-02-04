QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

