Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $937.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

