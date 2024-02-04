Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Avalon stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.