Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Avalon stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.10.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,258 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

