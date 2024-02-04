biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock.

BTMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

biote Trading Down 1.5 %

BTMD stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.60. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19). biote had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in biote during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of biote by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of biote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter valued at $3,340,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

