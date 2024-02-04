BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 383,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 538,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.