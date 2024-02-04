Piper Sandler Trims Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APTO stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.40. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.