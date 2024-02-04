Financial Review: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03% SHF -340.82% -60.58% -18.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and SHF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $9.82 million 0.28 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.04 SHF $9.48 million 4.77 -$35.13 million ($2.43) -0.40

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SHF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akerna and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 271.06%. SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than SHF.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

