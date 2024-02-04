National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on NGG. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. National Grid has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Grid by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

