Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

