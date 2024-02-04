Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.72.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
