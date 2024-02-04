Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) PT at C$4.03

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.03.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

TSE ESI opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 2.94. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$444.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.45 million. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

