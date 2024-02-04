Comparing TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93% Silver Bull Resources N/A -23.75% -20.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TMC the metals and Silver Bull Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.58 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.17 million ($0.03) -3.92

Silver Bull Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TMC the metals and Silver Bull Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 217.83%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Silver Bull Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

