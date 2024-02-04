Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.88.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.