StockNews.com Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874 over the last 90 days. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 405,373 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 991,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 324,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

