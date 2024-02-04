Susquehanna Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.48.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after acquiring an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

