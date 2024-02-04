ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $527.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.