StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 24.7 %

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ObsEva by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

