Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PARA. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.