Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $182.00 at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.50.

PCTY opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $178.70. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

