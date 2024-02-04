Roth Mkm Upgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to “Buy”

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Plug Power by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.