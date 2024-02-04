Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 262,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

