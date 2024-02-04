Contrasting Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Analog Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Analog Devices and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices 0 6 17 0 2.74 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Analog Devices presently has a consensus price target of $206.56, indicating a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Analog Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than NVE.

Analog Devices pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Analog Devices pays out 52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Analog Devices has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Analog Devices and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices 26.94% 14.18% 10.32% NVE 60.66% 32.31% 31.60%

Risk & Volatility

Analog Devices has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Analog Devices and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices $12.31 billion 7.74 $3.31 billion $6.54 29.37 NVE $38.25 million 10.06 $22.69 million $4.46 17.87

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. NVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Analog Devices beats NVE on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Analog Devices



Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, defense and healthcare, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as online. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About NVE



NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

