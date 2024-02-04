Comparing Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF)

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) and Cathedra Bitcoin (OTC:CBTTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jefferies Financial Group and Cathedra Bitcoin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Cathedra Bitcoin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $4.70 billion 1.83 $277.69 million $1.10 36.93 Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Cathedra Bitcoin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cathedra Bitcoin.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Cathedra Bitcoin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 5.88% 3.67% 0.65% Cathedra Bitcoin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Cathedra Bitcoin on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services. The company also offers financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; equities research, sales, and trading services; wealth management services; and online foreign exchange trading services. In addition, it provides investment grade distressed debt securities, U.S. and European government and agency securities, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, emerging markets debt, and interest rate and credit index derivative products; and manages and offers services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cathedra Bitcoin

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It develops and operates bitcoin mining infrastructure; and data centers. The company was formerly known as Fortress Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. in December 2021. Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

