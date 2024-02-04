New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) versus Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Financial Survey

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Source Energy Partners alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 110.76% 9.30% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Source Energy Partners and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%.

40.7% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy $327.56 million 0.71 $57.88 million $9.33 0.63

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -9.85, suggesting that its stock price is 1,085% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for New Source Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Source Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.