Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) vs. Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Critical Review

Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Séché Environnement and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Séché Environnement N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group -6.73% -10.10% -3.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Séché Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Séché Environnement 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Séché Environnement and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 36.80%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Séché Environnement.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Séché Environnement and Montrose Environmental Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Séché Environnement N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montrose Environmental Group $544.42 million 1.73 -$31.82 million ($1.90) -16.45

Séché Environnement has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Séché Environnement on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Séché Environnement

Séché Environnement SA engages in the management, recovery, and treatment of waste products for industrial and corporate customers, and local authorities in France and internationally. The company provides industrial and chemical waste recycling; electricity and steam supply based on biogas, solid recovered fuel, or wood; decontamination through management and disinfection of infectious medical waste from hospital, medical, and veterinary activities; industrial maintenance and chemical cleaning; industrial wastewater management; storage services of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; decontamination, dismantling, and rehabilitation of industrial sites; and collection and pre-treatment services of recoverable waste, such as mechanical/ biological sorting, maturing, business waste, solid recovered fuel, and wood. It also offers purification of synthesis intermediates; decontamination of metals; and treatment of gas, as well as regeneration of industrial solvents, bromine, HGWP gases, and biosourced materials. In addition, the company provides supplies containers and rents dumpsters; transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste; residues from the purification of incineration fumes from household, industrial waste, and ash; and environmental emergencies response services. Séché Environnement SA was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. The company serves technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

