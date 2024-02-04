Comparing Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Bank, N.A. $24.78 million 4.18 $7.67 million $7.04 13.49 Magyar Bancorp $40.75 million 1.86 $7.71 million $1.18 9.64

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Bank, N.A.. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Bank, N.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Bank, N.A. and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Bank, N.A. and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Bank, N.A. 32.35% N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 17.23% 7.34% 0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Bank, N.A. has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinity Bank, N.A. pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Trinity Bank, N.A. pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magyar Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magyar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats Trinity Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit. The company also offers cash management, internet and mobile banking, remote capture, CD ROM delivery, foreign and domestic wire transfer, and bill pay services, as well as ATM or Visa check cards, merchant cards, and debit cards. Trinity Bank, N.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

