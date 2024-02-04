QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

