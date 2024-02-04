Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

