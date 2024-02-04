Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Resources Connection from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

RGP stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $446.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,580,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 104,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,097,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 4.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,438,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

