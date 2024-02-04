Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.