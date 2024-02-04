Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.