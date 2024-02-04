Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFST

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $35.56 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $42.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $287.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.