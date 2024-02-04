Reviewing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and TotalEnergies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.56 $20.53 billion $7.84 8.21

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A TotalEnergies 8.10% 21.81% 8.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 4 1 0 2.20

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

