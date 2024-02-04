LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 1.5 %

LIQT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%.

In other LiqTech International news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,227.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the first quarter worth $92,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

