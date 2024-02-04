Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athersys by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 910,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Athersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

