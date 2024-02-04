Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
