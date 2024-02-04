StockNews.com Downgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.11.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $42,993.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,153.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $42,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,153.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $594,605. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

