Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.28.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

