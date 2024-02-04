StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,687,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,311,880 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 519,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 822,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 205,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

