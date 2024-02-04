StockNews.com Downgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.77. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

