Realty Income (NYSE:O) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.91.
View Our Latest Stock Report on O
Realty Income Trading Down 1.9 %
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.
Insider Activity at Realty Income
In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.