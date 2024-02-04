AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

